Baiju Bhatt Sells 121,226 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $304,506.09.

On Friday, May 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60.

On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72.

HOOD stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $21.37. 19,011,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,492,365. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

