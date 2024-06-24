Barclays Cuts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $135.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JBL. Argus lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.63.

NYSE JBL opened at $113.19 on Friday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,553,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

