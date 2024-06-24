Benchmark Boosts Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $8.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $341.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Stories

