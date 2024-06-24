Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Trading Down 25%

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 142,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the average session volume of 19,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bengal Energy Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.39.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

