BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust accounts for approximately 7.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BME. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,605. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

