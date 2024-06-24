BMO Capital Markets Cuts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $75.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of WGO opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 122.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

