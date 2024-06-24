Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BFH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.92.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 152,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10,794.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.