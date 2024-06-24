BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

