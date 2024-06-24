Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.12. Approximately 2,356,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,563,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

