Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $29.09

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.28.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Affirm by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affirm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after acquiring an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $29.87 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.