Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $29.09

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.28.
AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Affirm by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affirm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after acquiring an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $29.87 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.47.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Affirm
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.