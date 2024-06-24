Brokerages Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT at $19.97

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in CleanSpark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

