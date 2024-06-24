Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) PT at $16.85

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Coursera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Coursera has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,797. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,108 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 243,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 690,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after acquiring an additional 328,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.