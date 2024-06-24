Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $191.71

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:DY opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 202.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 168.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

