Brokerages Set Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) PT at $15.09

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.
PRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:PRME opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.
Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
