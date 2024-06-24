Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $59.40

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,489,000 after acquiring an additional 97,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

