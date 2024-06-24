BTIG Research Begins Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BrightSpring Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTSG. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,678,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $14,179,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $884,166,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $5,435,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

