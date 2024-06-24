Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$2,004,468.75 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75.

Cameco Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:CCO opened at C$70.73 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$38.64 and a 1-year high of C$76.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. CIBC increased their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

