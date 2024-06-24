Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,119 shares of company stock worth $54,101,374 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,639,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

