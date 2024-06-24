Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

EYPT opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $441.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.59.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,641,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,206 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 445,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

