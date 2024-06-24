Capital Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.73. 7,393,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,820. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

