Capital Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 162,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 104.4% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 329,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,331,000 after purchasing an additional 168,307 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.91. 695,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.89 and a 200 day moving average of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.