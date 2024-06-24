Capital Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Capital Planning LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CGGR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,615. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.