Capital Planning LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VUG stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.