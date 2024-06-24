Capital Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462,777 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

