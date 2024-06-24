Capital Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,787 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

