Capital Planning LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Capital Planning LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $114.63. 108,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,264. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

