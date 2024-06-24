Capital Planning LLC Sells 27,667 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,667 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.03. 95,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,333. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

