CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,160,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CarGurus by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 198,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

