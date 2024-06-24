Carlson Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,929 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.53. 1,143,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,177. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

