Carlson Capital Management Has $452,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,089 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 501,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,491,000 after acquiring an additional 364,151 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 925,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 424,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 589,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $52.53. 1,641,562 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

