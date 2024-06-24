Carlson Capital Management Has $717,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $180.80. 11,683,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,400,146. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $182.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

