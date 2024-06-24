Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 299.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

BATS:IYT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.26. 268,808 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

