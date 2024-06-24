Carlson Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,106 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $460,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 172,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. 198,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,929. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

