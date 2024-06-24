Carlson Capital Management Sells 133,216 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,216 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.24. 1,343,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,979. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

