Carlson Capital Management Sells 173,919 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,919 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 2.44% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.44. 15,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $442.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.