Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.22

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 48009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $923.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 93.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 207,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 227,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.