Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.62. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.