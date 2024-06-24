Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $118.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $112.99 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,354,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,581,829 shares of company stock worth $167,561,683. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

