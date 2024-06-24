CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.36 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $29.94 million and $2.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,200.01 or 1.00026602 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00075691 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03749724 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,013,610.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

