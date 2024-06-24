Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 6.8 %

CETX stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

