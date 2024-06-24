CGI (NYSE:GIB) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE GIB opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

