Charles B. Johnson Buys 200,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BEN traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $23.17. 2,650,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

