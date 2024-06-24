Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 853.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 8.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,968,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,869. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $293.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.