Chi-Hong Ju Sells 8,900 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.6 %

AMBA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.45. 663,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 49.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 146.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.