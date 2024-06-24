Chi-Hong Ju Sells 8,900 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 10th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.6 %

AMBA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.45. 663,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 49.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 146.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

