CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 261 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $893,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,302 shares of company stock valued at $154,932,104 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.47 and a 200 day moving average of $276.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.