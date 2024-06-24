CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,499 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.84. The stock had a trading volume of 348,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.56 and a 200 day moving average of $217.95. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

