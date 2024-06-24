CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.18. The stock had a trading volume of 959,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,377. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.