CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.62 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $33.65. 558,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

