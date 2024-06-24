CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.91 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.68. 4,828,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,110,234. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $274.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

