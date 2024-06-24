CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.62. 825,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.